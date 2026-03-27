Indian Archers Shine with Mixed Honors at Asia Cup

Indian compound archers showcased an impressive performance at the Asia Cup-World Ranking Tournament Stage 1, winning mixed team gold and women's team silver, and sweeping the men's individual podium.

Uday Kamboj clinched his first international gold by defeating Prathamesh Jawkar in a tight contest, while Rajat Chauhan's experience earned India a bronze in another thrilling finale.

Despite strong finishes, the absence of gold in the recurve section mirrored the challenges faced, as India secured two silvers. The mixed team's stunning win over Malaysia was among the highlights of their campaign.