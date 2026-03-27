Indian Archers Shine with Mixed Honors at Asia Cup
Indian archers achieved mixed results at the Asia Cup-World Ranking Tournament Stage 1. They bagged gold in the mixed team and silver in women's teams, with a clean sweep in the men's compound individual event. Uday Kamboj secured his debut international gold, while the recurve segment saw India win two silver medals.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 27-03-2026 15:12 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 15:12 IST
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Indian compound archers showcased an impressive performance at the Asia Cup-World Ranking Tournament Stage 1, winning mixed team gold and women's team silver, and sweeping the men's individual podium.
Uday Kamboj clinched his first international gold by defeating Prathamesh Jawkar in a tight contest, while Rajat Chauhan's experience earned India a bronze in another thrilling finale.
Despite strong finishes, the absence of gold in the recurve section mirrored the challenges faced, as India secured two silvers. The mixed team's stunning win over Malaysia was among the highlights of their campaign.