Left Menu

Iran Soccer Team's Silent Protest: A Tribute to Fallen Schoolgirls

Iran's men's national soccer team protested against the killing of schoolgirls by wearing black armbands and holding schoolbags as their anthem played in Turkey. This act references an attack on an Iranian school allegedly by U.S.-Israeli forces. Discussions with FIFA on relocating World Cup matches are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 19:27 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 19:27 IST
Iran Soccer Team's Silent Protest: A Tribute to Fallen Schoolgirls
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Iran's men's national soccer team staged a silent protest by wearing black armbands and holding schoolbags during their anthem before a match in Turkey. This demonstration was in response to the reported killing of schoolgirls on the first day of the Iran war.

The players' actions were a poignant reference to the attack on Shajareh Tayyebeh School, which Tehran claims resulted in over 175 deaths, including children and teachers. U.S. investigations are underway to confirm military involvement.

Amid talks with FIFA, Iran's football federation is considering moving its World Cup matches from the U.S. to Mexico, seeking safety assurances. The team will face Costa Rica in a friendly next.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Missile Mayhem: Pentagon's Race to Replenish Arsenal

Missile Mayhem: Pentagon's Race to Replenish Arsenal

 Global
2
Iranian Hackers Breach Alleged FBI Director's Inbox

Iranian Hackers Breach Alleged FBI Director's Inbox

 Global
3
No Lockdown in India Despite Global Oil Surge: Finance Minister Assures Stability

No Lockdown in India Despite Global Oil Surge: Finance Minister Assures Stab...

 India
4
Delhi's Hottest Morning and Unusual Weather Patterns: A March to Remember

Delhi's Hottest Morning and Unusual Weather Patterns: A March to Remember

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026