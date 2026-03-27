Iran Soccer Team's Silent Protest: A Tribute to Fallen Schoolgirls

Iran's men's national soccer team staged a silent protest by wearing black armbands and holding schoolbags during their anthem before a match in Turkey. This demonstration was in response to the reported killing of schoolgirls on the first day of the Iran war.

The players' actions were a poignant reference to the attack on Shajareh Tayyebeh School, which Tehran claims resulted in over 175 deaths, including children and teachers. U.S. investigations are underway to confirm military involvement.

Amid talks with FIFA, Iran's football federation is considering moving its World Cup matches from the U.S. to Mexico, seeking safety assurances. The team will face Costa Rica in a friendly next.

(With inputs from agencies.)