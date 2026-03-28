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Africa's World Cup Journey: Drama Unfolds in Warm-Up Matches

Africa's World Cup teams delivered mixed results in recent warm-up games. Morocco, under new coach Mohamed Ouahbi, drew 1-1 with Ecuador. Algeria and Egypt enjoyed victories, but Ghana suffered a heavy defeat against Austria. South Africa overcame Panama, while Cameroon and Nigeria participated in friendlies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2026 04:12 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 04:12 IST
Africa's World Cup Journey: Drama Unfolds in Warm-Up Matches
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Morocco seized a late equaliser to secure a 1-1 draw against Ecuador on Friday in their inaugural match under new coach Mohamed Ouahbi. Africa's World Cup hopefuls experienced mixed fortunes in their recent warm-up fixtures.

Ouahbi, who recently replaced Walid Regragui, witnessed his side lagging behind due to John Yeboah's 48th-minute goal in Madrid. However, Neil El Aynaoui netted an 88th-minute equaliser, salvaging a draw in a largely uneventful match devoid of significant tactical adjustments.

Elsewhere, Algeria and Egypt enjoyed victories, with Algeria's Amine Gouiri and Egypt's Premier League-based striker Omar Marmoush among the goal-scorers. Meanwhile, Ghana faced a concerning 5-1 defeat against Austria. South Africa managed a 1-1 draw with Panama, ahead of their rematch in Cape Town. Despite notable absentees Cameroon and Nigeria from World Cup contention, both were in demand for friendlies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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