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Augusta National's Spectacular New Sanctuary for Masters Players

Rory McIlroy highlights Augusta National Golf Club's new Player Services Building, an exclusive new addition offering unparalleled amenities. From a state-of-the-art fitness center to a luxurious dining room overlooking the practice grounds, the building is designed to enhance the Masters experience, blending history with modern luxury in a secluded setting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Augusta | Updated: 28-03-2026 09:38 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 09:38 IST
Augusta National's Spectacular New Sanctuary for Masters Players
Rory McIlroy
  • Country:
  • United States

Rory McIlroy recently experienced the newly unveiled Player Services Building at Augusta National Golf Club, which further elevates the prestigious Masters Tournament experience. The building, situated discreetly by the practice range at Augusta, boasts opulent facilities that provide players with an unmatched level of comfort and convenience.

This magnificent three-story structure includes a lavish new locker room featuring 100 lockers, with intricate details like a gold-plated Masters emblem on each locker handle. An expansive fitness center equipped with cutting-edge amenities is a highlight, alongside the recovery room with state-of-the-art facilities to keep players in top physical form.

Furthermore, the top floor hosts the Magnolia Dining Room, offering stunning views and dining options in an elegant environment. Only accessible to players and their immediate support team, the Player Services Building reflects Augusta's commitment to continually enhancing the Masters, according to Chairman Fred Ridley.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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