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Kimi Antonelli Surges to Pole at Japanese Grand Prix

Italian teenager Kimi Antonelli claimed his second consecutive pole position at the Japanese Grand Prix, putting Mercedes on the front row alongside teammate George Russell. Antonelli's performance has set him up to potentially take the championship lead if he wins in Japan, following his recent victory in China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2026 13:20 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 13:20 IST
Kimi Antonelli Surges to Pole at Japanese Grand Prix

Italian prodigy Kimi Antonelli has stunned the racing world by clinching his second pole position in as many races at the Japanese Grand Prix. The 19-year-old outpaced his Mercedes teammate, George Russell, by 0.298 seconds on the 5.8 km Suzuka circuit, solidifying a formidable front row for the team.

McLaren's Oscar Piastri secured third place, trailing the leader by 0.354 seconds. Charles Leclerc of Ferrari claimed fourth, while reigning champion Lando Norris, hindered by car issues, will start from the third row alongside Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton.

As Antonelli eyes his second career win, teammate Russell grapples with rear grip challenges. Meanwhile, Red Bull's Max Verstappen, a four-time Suzuka victor, shockingly failed to break into the top 10, describing his car as "undriveable".

(With inputs from agencies.)

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