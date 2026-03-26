Lando Norris' McLaren Revival: Chasing F1 Glory

Amidst a tumultuous start to the Formula One season, Lando Norris remains confident in McLaren's ability to bounce back into championship contention. Despite early challenges, the Woking-based team holds a steady third place in the standings.

With McLaren's rich legacy as reigning champions, Norris is optimistic about rectifying the pace and reliability issues that plagued their opening races. He spoke with determination ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix, expressing his belief in the team's capacity to fine-tune their performance for the rest of the season.

Oscar Piastri reinforced Norris's sentiments, both drivers committed to pushing the team back to its winning ways. As they gear up for upcoming races, McLaren's racing duo aspires to reclaim their rightful spot atop the Formula One hierarchy.

(With inputs from agencies.)