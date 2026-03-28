Sports Highlights: Historic Moments and Player Deals This Week

The New York Yankees secured a 3-0 victory over the San Francisco Giants, thanks to homers by Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton, along with a standout performance by pitcher Cam Schlittler, who allowed only one hit.

In college basketball, Tennessee Volunteers advanced to their third consecutive Elite Eight, defeating Iowa State 76-62, with notable performances from Nate Ament and Ja'Kobi Gillespie.

On contractual matters, Shane Baz inked a five-year, $68 million deal with the Baltimore Orioles, while Lionel Messi is honored by Inter Miami with a stadium stand named after him—a rare tribute for an active player.

(With inputs from agencies.)