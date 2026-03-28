Sports Highlights: Historic Moments and Player Deals This Week
This week's sports highlights include the Yankees' victory over the Giants, Tennessee's advance in the NCAA tournament, and Shane Baz's contract extension with the Orioles. Additionally, Messi's name adorns Inter Miami's stadium stand, Alec Bohm's lawsuit against his parents, and Tiger Woods' arrest. NBA, MLB, and tennis updates complete this robust sports report.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2026 13:27 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 13:27 IST
The New York Yankees secured a 3-0 victory over the San Francisco Giants, thanks to homers by Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton, along with a standout performance by pitcher Cam Schlittler, who allowed only one hit.
In college basketball, Tennessee Volunteers advanced to their third consecutive Elite Eight, defeating Iowa State 76-62, with notable performances from Nate Ament and Ja'Kobi Gillespie.
On contractual matters, Shane Baz inked a five-year, $68 million deal with the Baltimore Orioles, while Lionel Messi is honored by Inter Miami with a stadium stand named after him—a rare tribute for an active player.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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