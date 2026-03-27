Current Sports Headlines: From Olympic Decisions to Messi's Legacy and Beyond

In a significant move, the International Olympic Committee announced the exclusion of transgender athletes from competing in female category events based on a one-time gene-screening test. The decision, revealed Thursday, confines participation exclusively to biological female athletes.

In golf news, former U.S. President Donald Trump reported in an interview with Fox News that golf legend Tiger Woods would not participate in the upcoming Masters Tournament, although Woods is expected to attend.

Macy Brown, Michigan's guard for the women's NCAA Tournament, will miss the remainder of the event due to a torn ACL. Meanwhile, former Chicago Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward has announced his retirement after a distinguished 16-year career.

(With inputs from agencies.)