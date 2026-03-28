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Kimi Antonelli Shines with Second Successive Pole at Japanese Grand Prix

Italian teenage driver Kimi Antonelli secured his second successive pole position at the Japanese Grand Prix, asserting his dominance in the Formula One circuit. The Mercedes driver impressed with a swift lap time at Suzuka, outpacing teammate George Russell. Antonelli eyes the championship lead with another solid performance in Sunday’s race.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2026 15:57 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 15:57 IST
Kimi Antonelli Shines with Second Successive Pole at Japanese Grand Prix

Italian teenager Kimi Antonelli showcased remarkable skill at the Japanese Grand Prix by clinching his second consecutive pole position. On Saturday, the 19-year-old Mercedes driver dazzled at the Suzuka track, clocking a stunning 1:28.778 on his first attempt.

Antonelli's mastery outstripped teammate George Russell by 0.298 seconds, maintaining Mercedes' front-row dominance. Despite a minor lock-up, which betrayed his inexperience, Antonelli remained poised and ready to challenge for the championship lead on race day.

Russell, grappling with rear grip issues, struggled to rival Antonelli's pace, while Oscar Piastri, representing McLaren, secured third. Ferrari and Red Bull endured setbacks as Mercedes continued their strong start to the season, aiming for a clean sweep of early victories under Formula One's new rules.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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