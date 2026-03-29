World Cup Jersey Clash Sparks Confusion

A jersey color clash during a friendly match between World Cup co-hosts the U.S. and Belgium sparked confusion among players and viewers. The match, which ended in a 5-2 victory for Belgium, saw both teams debuting new kits.

The U.S. donned a design inspired by the American flag, while Belgium's kit was light blue with pink accents. This similarity in kit colors caused issues on the field, with Belgian winger Jeremy Doku and American captain Christian Pulisic expressing frustration.

Belgian television later apologized to fans, with pundit Marc Degryse criticizing the mix-up. Reports suggest the U.S. insisted on their new kit, despite potential conflicts. No resolution was agreed upon, leading to fan dissatisfaction.

(With inputs from agencies.)