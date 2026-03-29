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World Cup Jersey Clash Sparks Confusion

A jersey color clash during a friendly match between the U.S. and Belgium caused confusion among players and viewers. Both teams were unveiling new kits for the upcoming World Cup. Criticism was directed at organizers, with Belgian and US teams blaming each other for the mix-up.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Atlanta | Updated: 29-03-2026 14:15 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 14:15 IST
World Cup Jersey Clash Sparks Confusion
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  • United States

A jersey color clash during a friendly match between World Cup co-hosts the U.S. and Belgium sparked confusion among players and viewers. The match, which ended in a 5-2 victory for Belgium, saw both teams debuting new kits.

The U.S. donned a design inspired by the American flag, while Belgium's kit was light blue with pink accents. This similarity in kit colors caused issues on the field, with Belgian winger Jeremy Doku and American captain Christian Pulisic expressing frustration.

Belgian television later apologized to fans, with pundit Marc Degryse criticizing the mix-up. Reports suggest the U.S. insisted on their new kit, despite potential conflicts. No resolution was agreed upon, leading to fan dissatisfaction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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