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Swift Justice: Jharkhand Forms SIT to Probe Gruesome Crime

In Bishnugarh, Jharkhand, an SIT has been appointed to investigate the alleged rape and murder of a 12-year-old girl. Headed by IPS probationer Shubham Bhausaheb, the team is tasked to deliver a report within a week as advocates demand swift justice. High-profile politicians are actively advocating for progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hazaribag | Updated: 29-03-2026 22:46 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 22:46 IST
Swift Justice: Jharkhand Forms SIT to Probe Gruesome Crime
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  • India

A three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been established by Jharkhand DGP Tadasha Mishra to investigate the alleged rape and murder of a 12-year-old girl in Bishnugarh, Hazaribag.

The SIT, led by IPS probationer Shubham Bhausaheb, aims to submit a comprehensive report within a week, covering all investigative angles, while awaiting forensic and autopsy reports.

Hazaribag SP Anjani Anjan emphasized the early stage of the investigation, noting the lack of conclusive evidence while political figures like BJP MLA Pradeep Prasad demand accountability and action from law enforcement agencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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