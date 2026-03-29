Swift Justice: Jharkhand Forms SIT to Probe Gruesome Crime
In Bishnugarh, Jharkhand, an SIT has been appointed to investigate the alleged rape and murder of a 12-year-old girl. Headed by IPS probationer Shubham Bhausaheb, the team is tasked to deliver a report within a week as advocates demand swift justice. High-profile politicians are actively advocating for progress.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hazaribag | Updated: 29-03-2026 22:46 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 22:46 IST
- Country:
- India
A three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been established by Jharkhand DGP Tadasha Mishra to investigate the alleged rape and murder of a 12-year-old girl in Bishnugarh, Hazaribag.
The SIT, led by IPS probationer Shubham Bhausaheb, aims to submit a comprehensive report within a week, covering all investigative angles, while awaiting forensic and autopsy reports.
Hazaribag SP Anjani Anjan emphasized the early stage of the investigation, noting the lack of conclusive evidence while political figures like BJP MLA Pradeep Prasad demand accountability and action from law enforcement agencies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jharkhand
- crime
- investigation
- SIT
- Hazaribag
- rape
- murder
- police
- politicians
- justice
ALSO READ
Family Tragedy: Man Arrested for Mother's Murder Amid Previous Allegations
Tragic Turn of Events: Young Woman's Desperate Act Post-Rape Complaint
Murder and Arson in Simdega: The Crime that Shook Odisha
Goa BJP Clarifies Non-Connection to Rape Scandal
Deadly Encounter: Fugitive in Minor's Murder Case Shot Dead