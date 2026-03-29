DMK Ally VCK Declares Candidates for Tamil Nadu Polls

The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), a key ally of the DMK, has revealed its candidates for eight Assembly constituencies in the upcoming Tamil Nadu elections scheduled for April 23. VCK's founding president, Thol Thirumavalavan, confirmed he will be contesting from the Kattumannarkoil reserved seat.

Thirumavalavan is currently serving as a Member of Parliament for the Chidambaram (SC) Lok Sabha constituency. In a strategic move communicated via social media, he announced candidates for other significant constituencies such as Tindivanam, Arakkonam, and Periyakulam. VCK has been granted eight seats under the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, with six designated as reserved.

In related political developments, expelled AIADMK leader V K Sasikala has unveiled a list of 21 candidates representing her faction, All India Puratchi Thalaivar Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam. This includes nominations for notable constituencies like Tiruchirappalli East, Mannargudi, and Srirangam, with a tactical allotment of three seats to two of her political partners.