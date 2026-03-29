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Family Tragedy: Man Arrested for Mother's Murder Amid Previous Allegations

A 35-year-old man, Sanjay Das, allegedly killed his mother, Nirmala, following ongoing familial disputes. The incident occurred in Bengali Colony. Sanjay misled others about her cause of death. His criminal history includes prior allegations under the Dowry Prohibition Act and assault. Police investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 29-03-2026 22:50 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 22:50 IST
Family Tragedy: Man Arrested for Mother's Murder Amid Previous Allegations
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  • India

In a tragic turn of events, a 35-year-old man named Sanjay Das has been arrested for allegedly strangling his mother, Nirmala, to death in Bengali Colony. The incident occurred on Saturday morning, escalating from a persistent familial conflict.

Police report that Sanjay attempted to mislead the community by claiming his mother died of a heart attack. However, a post-mortem examination confirmed the allegations of homicide, leading to his arrest and subsequent judicial custody.

Sanjay disclosed during interrogation that frequent quarrels and taunts from his mother following the death of his child, for which his wife left him, incited his actions. Adding to his troubled past, Sanjay has previous criminal allegations, including violations under the Dowry Prohibition Act and assault. The case is currently under further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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