Family Tragedy: Man Arrested for Mother's Murder Amid Previous Allegations

In a tragic turn of events, a 35-year-old man named Sanjay Das has been arrested for allegedly strangling his mother, Nirmala, to death in Bengali Colony. The incident occurred on Saturday morning, escalating from a persistent familial conflict.

Police report that Sanjay attempted to mislead the community by claiming his mother died of a heart attack. However, a post-mortem examination confirmed the allegations of homicide, leading to his arrest and subsequent judicial custody.

Sanjay disclosed during interrogation that frequent quarrels and taunts from his mother following the death of his child, for which his wife left him, incited his actions. Adding to his troubled past, Sanjay has previous criminal allegations, including violations under the Dowry Prohibition Act and assault. The case is currently under further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)