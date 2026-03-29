Crisis Management: India's Steadfastness Amidst Global Instability

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, emphasizing India's progress amidst the West Asian crisis. He highlighted India's economic stability and control over fuel prices, attributing these achievements to Modi's visionary strategies.

Adityanath criticized the Samajwadi Party for spreading misinformation and emphasized the importance of rejecting rumors during these challenging times. He urged citizens to remain vigilant and supportive of the nation's leadership.

Addressing public concerns, Adityanath reassured that public services continue smoothly and encouraged people not to be misled by false claims, especially regarding fuel shortages and rumors of lockdowns.

(With inputs from agencies.)