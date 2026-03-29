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Crisis Management: India's Steadfastness Amidst Global Instability

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lauds Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership amidst West Asian crisis. Adityanath claims that India's steadfast economic progress and stable fuel prices are due to Modi's visionary strategies, urging citizens not to fall prey to misinformation and maintain confidence in the government's actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 29-03-2026 22:44 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 22:44 IST
Crisis Management: India's Steadfastness Amidst Global Instability
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Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, emphasizing India's progress amidst the West Asian crisis. He highlighted India's economic stability and control over fuel prices, attributing these achievements to Modi's visionary strategies.

Adityanath criticized the Samajwadi Party for spreading misinformation and emphasized the importance of rejecting rumors during these challenging times. He urged citizens to remain vigilant and supportive of the nation's leadership.

Addressing public concerns, Adityanath reassured that public services continue smoothly and encouraged people not to be misled by false claims, especially regarding fuel shortages and rumors of lockdowns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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