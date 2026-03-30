Remembering Joey Browner: A Viking Legend's Legacy

Joey Browner, once a towering defensive back and a pivotal part of the Minnesota Vikings' defense in the 1980s, has died at the age of 65. The team announced Browner's passing on Sunday, as confirmed by his family. The cause of death remains undisclosed.

Originally from Warren, Ohio, Browner was drafted 19th overall by the Vikings in 1983, marking the first time the franchise selected a defensive back in the first round. Browner dominated the field from 1983 to 1991, notching 37 interceptions, the fifth-highest in the team's history, and recorded 18 forced fumbles over 138 games.

His career accolades include six straight Pro Bowl selections starting in 1985 and appearing on three AP All-Pro first teams. In a notable 1987 season, despite a strike-shortened year, Browner led the Vikings to the NFC championship game. Joey Browner's impact was profound, and his name forever etched in the Vikings' ring of honor in 2013. His legacy is further enshrined by his football family's contributions, with his brothers and nephew having their own NFL careers.

(With inputs from agencies.)