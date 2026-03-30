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Salah's Career Dilemma: Europe or Beyond?

Ibrahim Hassan, Egypt’s national team director, advises Mohamed Salah against moving to Major League Soccer after leaving Liverpool. Hassan suggests Europe or the Saudi Pro League as better options to maintain Salah's high profile. Salah, recovering from injury, deliberates his next career move.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2026 07:41 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 07:41 IST
Salah's Career Dilemma: Europe or Beyond?
Mohamed Salah

Egypt's national team director, Ibrahim Hassan, has advised football star Mohamed Salah to reconsider any potential move to Major League Soccer (MLS) after leaving Liverpool. Hassan fears such a decision might cause Salah to lose prominence in the global football scene.

Salah, aged 33, embarks on a pivotal career phase after a triumphant nine-year tenure at Liverpool. Despite MLS Commissioner Don Garber's hopes of bringing Salah stateside, it's uncertain if any MLS clubs will make a move. Hassan suggests Salah stay in Europe, considering possible offers from top clubs or explore options in the Saudi Pro League, which hosts prominent players like Cristiano Ronaldo.

Salah is currently recovering from an injury and won't participate in Egypt's training camp. The Egyptian team gears up for the World Cup with a friendly against Spain following a 4-0 victory over Saudi Arabia. Egypt will compete in Group G alongside Belgium, New Zealand, and Iran at the upcoming tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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