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Ball Tampering Drama Unfolds in PSL Clash

Fakhar Zaman of Lahore Qalandars faces charges of ball tampering during a tense PSL match against Karachi Kings. Despite denying the allegations, he awaits a verdict following a disciplinary hearing. The incident resulted in costly penalties for Lahore, handing Karachi a narrow victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2026 09:30 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 09:30 IST
Ball Tampering Drama Unfolds in PSL Clash
Fakhar Zaman

In a dramatic twist at Sunday's Pakistan Super League (PSL) match, Lahore Qalandars' batter Fakhar Zaman has been charged with ball tampering during the clash against Karachi Kings, announced the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The controversy erupted during the final over with Karachi needing 14 runs to win. Fakhar and his teammates, including captain Shaheen Afridi and bowler Haris Rauf, engaged in a discussion over the ball, which was subsequently inspected and changed by the umpire. This led to a five-run penalty against Lahore.

While Fakhar has denied all allegations, a further hearing is scheduled within 48 hours. If found guilty, he could face a suspension. This episode echoes previous high-profile cases like the 2018 scandal involving Australian cricketers in South Africa.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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