Ball Tampering Drama Unfolds in PSL Clash

In a dramatic twist at Sunday's Pakistan Super League (PSL) match, Lahore Qalandars' batter Fakhar Zaman has been charged with ball tampering during the clash against Karachi Kings, announced the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The controversy erupted during the final over with Karachi needing 14 runs to win. Fakhar and his teammates, including captain Shaheen Afridi and bowler Haris Rauf, engaged in a discussion over the ball, which was subsequently inspected and changed by the umpire. This led to a five-run penalty against Lahore.

While Fakhar has denied all allegations, a further hearing is scheduled within 48 hours. If found guilty, he could face a suspension. This episode echoes previous high-profile cases like the 2018 scandal involving Australian cricketers in South Africa.

(With inputs from agencies.)