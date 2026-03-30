Left Menu

JioStar Cuts IPL Broadcast Ties with Bangladesh Amid Payment Dispute

JioStar has ended its IPL broadcast deals in Bangladesh, citing payment defaults by its local partner. The move came after Bangladesh banned IPL broadcasts due to a controversy involving a Bangladeshi cricketer. India-Bangladesh relations have been tense, but potential improvement is on the horizon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2026 13:40 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 13:40 IST
JioStar Cuts IPL Broadcast Ties with Bangladesh Amid Payment Dispute
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani's entertainment arm, JioStar, has severed its broadcast agreements with Bangladesh for the Indian Premier League (IPL), citing failure of its local counterpart to meet payment obligations, according to a document obtained by Reuters.

The broadcasting ban of IPL in Bangladesh followed its team Kolkata Knight Riders' exclusion of pacer Mustafizur Rahman, further straining Bangladesh-India relations.

Bangladesh is currently reassessing the ban, but JioStar's decision effectively ends any possibility of local broadcasts for the IPL season. Tensions may be easing as Bangladesh's new government shows willingness to restore diplomatic ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netcore Unbxd Revolutionizes E-commerce with Agentic Multimodal Search

Netcore Unbxd Revolutionizes E-commerce with Agentic Multimodal Search

 India
2
Rupee breaches 95-level against US dollar for first time.

Rupee breaches 95-level against US dollar for first time.

 Global
3
M K Stalin Files Nomination, Aims for Fourth Term Win in Kolathur

M K Stalin Files Nomination, Aims for Fourth Term Win in Kolathur

 India
4
Turbulent Times: Emerging Markets Battle Mid-East Conflict Fallout

Turbulent Times: Emerging Markets Battle Mid-East Conflict Fallout

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Billions in green funding, little impact on SDG 15 progress

Female students show higher AI adoption rates, challenging traditional tech trends

AI’s future is not fully autonomous: Human oversight becomes essential

Quantum vs classical AI: Traditional models still lead in phishing detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026