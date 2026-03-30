JioStar Cuts IPL Broadcast Ties with Bangladesh Amid Payment Dispute

Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani's entertainment arm, JioStar, has severed its broadcast agreements with Bangladesh for the Indian Premier League (IPL), citing failure of its local counterpart to meet payment obligations, according to a document obtained by Reuters.

The broadcasting ban of IPL in Bangladesh followed its team Kolkata Knight Riders' exclusion of pacer Mustafizur Rahman, further straining Bangladesh-India relations.

Bangladesh is currently reassessing the ban, but JioStar's decision effectively ends any possibility of local broadcasts for the IPL season. Tensions may be easing as Bangladesh's new government shows willingness to restore diplomatic ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)