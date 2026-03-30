Italy's World Cup Quest: A Showdown with Former Teammate Edin Dzeko

Italy's national football team is preparing for a crucial World Cup qualifier against Bosnia and Herzegovina, with the spotlight on veteran striker Edin Dzeko. The 40-year-old forward, well-respected by Italy's defenders, has played alongside them during club tenures at Roma and Inter Milan.

Despite close relationships, Italy's Federico Dimarco emphasizes the need to focus on victory to avoid a third consecutive World Cup absence. Bosnia will host the match at the 14,000-seat Bilino Polje Stadium, under the shadow of UEFA penalties for past fan misconduct.

Dzeko's aerial prowess, a concern for Italy's defense, will be pivotal. Italy's Matteo Politano and his team see this as possibly their last chance for World Cup glory. The pressure intensifies with the memory of Italy's long absence from the tournament looming large.

(With inputs from agencies.)