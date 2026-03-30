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Italy's World Cup Quest: A Showdown with Former Teammate Edin Dzeko

Italy's World Cup hopes rest on containing Bosnia's veteran forward Edin Dzeko in a crucial playoff. The deep ties between Dzeko and Italy's defenders add intrigue to the match. Italy aims to end its 12-year World Cup drought, having previously been eliminated in playoff rounds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 30-03-2026 15:51 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 15:51 IST
Italy's World Cup Quest: A Showdown with Former Teammate Edin Dzeko
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Italy's national football team is preparing for a crucial World Cup qualifier against Bosnia and Herzegovina, with the spotlight on veteran striker Edin Dzeko. The 40-year-old forward, well-respected by Italy's defenders, has played alongside them during club tenures at Roma and Inter Milan.

Despite close relationships, Italy's Federico Dimarco emphasizes the need to focus on victory to avoid a third consecutive World Cup absence. Bosnia will host the match at the 14,000-seat Bilino Polje Stadium, under the shadow of UEFA penalties for past fan misconduct.

Dzeko's aerial prowess, a concern for Italy's defense, will be pivotal. Italy's Matteo Politano and his team see this as possibly their last chance for World Cup glory. The pressure intensifies with the memory of Italy's long absence from the tournament looming large.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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