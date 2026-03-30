Punjab Schools Reopen Amidst Stabilized Fuel Supply
Punjab government in Pakistan has announced the reopening of public and private educational institutions. The closures were initially part of fuel-saving measures due to the West Asia conflict. The decision follows fuel supply stabilization. Education Minister Sikandar Hayat Khan confirmed schools will resume regular classes from April 1.
- Country:
- Pakistan
In a significant move, the Punjab government has announced the reopening of all schools in the province, both public and private, following a stabilization in fuel supplies. These institutions had been previously shut down as a measure to save fuel amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia.
The closures were initially enforced after a joint attack by the US and Israel on Iran escalated tensions in the Gulf region, disrupting crucial maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz. With the situation stabilizing, Education Minister Sikandar Hayat Khan confirmed via a social media post that schools will reopen on April 1, resuming regular classes five days a week.
The decision comes as Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb assured that Pakistan's national fuel supply is stable. Measures previously taken by Punjab's Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, including reductions in fuel allowances for government officials, helped manage the crisis effectively.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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