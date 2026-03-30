Tragedy Strikes in East Delhi: Man Drowns in Drain Cleaning Mishap

A tragic incident unfolded in east Delhi's Dilshad Garden area on Monday when a man drowned while cleaning a drain. According to the Delhi Fire Services, the accident occurred after the man allegedly slipped into the water around 2 pm.

Rescue teams, including local responders and the Delhi Fire Services, were promptly dispatched to the site. After a rigorous rescue operation, the man was eventually pulled from the water and rushed to the Guru Tegh Bahadur Hospital.

Sadly, the individual, identified as Rahul and aged between 30 and 35, was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital. Officials are continuing their investigation into the unfortunate event.

(With inputs from agencies.)