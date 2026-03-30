From Motherhood to Medals: Pallavi Payeng's Inspiring Comeback in Weightlifting

Pallavi Payeng faced a significant challenge when her daughter was just six months old: to leave the sport she cherished or cut time with her daughter to resume training. With her husband's encouragement and her mother's support to care for the infant, Pallavi chose to pursue her dreams, ultimately earning a silver medal in the women's 69kg category at the inaugural Khelo India Tribal Games.

A member of Assam's Mising Tribe, Pallavi began her weightlifting journey in 2018, earning accolades at the state championships until the COVID-19 lockdown intervened. During this period, she embraced motherhood, yet the desire to return to weightlifting persisted, albeit daunting post-childbirth.

The path back was challenging, but unwavering family support guided Pallavi. Her husband, a former national-level boxing medallist, and her mother ensured the child was well cared for during her training and competitions. Despite initial struggles, Pallavi's persistence yielded success in 2025, culminating in a silver medal win at the Khelo India Tribal Games—solidifying her status as a top-tier athlete.

(With inputs from agencies.)