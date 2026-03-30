French Court Dismisses Cardiff's Claims in Emiliano Sala Case

A French commercial court has ruled against Cardiff City in its lengthy legal battle seeking compensation for the death of Argentine soccer player Emiliano Sala. The Welsh club's claims against Nantes were dismissed, with the court stating that Cardiff had not sustained reputational damages.

Cardiff pursued over 120 million euros in compensation but faced legal setbacks from FIFA and higher courts, which found that Nantes was not at fault for the tragic plane crash that took Sala's life in 2019. The court instead ordered Cardiff to pay 300,000 euros in damages and an additional 180,000 euros for legal fees.

Nantes' lawyer, Jérôme Marsaudon, expressed satisfaction with the verdict, reaffirming the club's long-standing position regarding their innocence in the matter. The decision highlights the complexities of legal responsibility in professional sports tragedies and casts a spotlight on the practices of football agents involved in player transfers.

(With inputs from agencies.)