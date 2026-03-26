Indian Premier League 2023: A Billion-Dollar Spectacle in Cricket

The 19th edition of the Indian Premier League starts in Bengaluru, marked by substantial financial investments that highlight its ongoing allure. Despite slightly reduced international participation, the tournament maintains its grandeur, bolstered by heavy financial backing just as the Pakistan Super League opts for closed-door matches due to regional conflicts.

On-field action features a shift towards homegrown leadership, with 10 Indian captains taking charge of the teams. Sunrisers Hyderabad buck the trend by opting for Pat Cummins as captain later in the season. The competition welcomes fresh faces while contending with player fitness issues and strategic changes, like the new Impact Rule.

Amidst the excitement, star players like Virat Kohli continue to draw crowds, while young talent Vaibhav Sooryavanshi promises a riveting watch. High-scoring matches are anticipated, testing bowlers on batsman-friendly grounds. Teams like Mumbai Indians aim for another title, while Gujarat Titans hope to secure their second victory under Shubman Gill's captaincy.

(With inputs from agencies.)