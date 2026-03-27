Punjab Kings' Quest for IPL Glory: Shashank Singh's Unwavering Confidence

In the aftermath of the Punjab Kings' narrow loss in the 2025 IPL final, Shashank Singh is confident that his team will claim victory this year. The team is set to lift the coveted trophy on May 31 at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium, following a decade-long wait for a championship win.

Singh attributes the team's past success and future potential to strong self-belief and cohesion. He emphasizes the importance of focusing on each game individually, maintaining that last season's accomplishments should not distract from immediate objectives. The team, led by Shreyas Iyer and guided by coach Ricky Ponting, aims to build on its previous campaign with a largely intact roster.

Amidst the excitement, Singh also speaks to the pressure faced by breakout stars like Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Priyansh Arya, stressing the need for consistency and strategic preparation. As the IPL season unfolds, Singh's personal and team goals align around one central aim: raising the IPL trophy.

(With inputs from agencies.)