Unending Brutality: Sexual Violence as a Weapon in Sudan's Conflict

Sudan's intense conflict has seen rampant sexual violence used as a weapon, as highlighted by a recent report from Doctors Without Borders. The humanitarian group's findings indicate severe abuse amid ongoing clashes between the military and the Rapid Support Forces, with international scrutiny on these acts as potential war crimes.

The report, based on survivor accounts from South and North Darfur, reveals a disturbing trend of gang rapes perpetrated by armed men. Between January 2024 and November 2025, over 3,396 survivors sought treatment from MSF facilities. These figures, according to MSF's Myriam Laroussi, only scratch the surface, as many areas remain inaccessible.

The humanitarian crisis demands urgent intervention, with MSF calling on the United Nations to strengthen its presence in Sudan. The current violence has also resulted in over 40,000 deaths, with fears that the actual number is much higher due to underreporting, emphasizing the dire need for international attention and action.

(With inputs from agencies.)