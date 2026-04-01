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Heartbreak and Hope: Italy Misses World Cup Once Again

Italy's national football team, under coach Gennaro Gattuso, failed to qualify for the World Cup after a penalty shootout loss to Bosnia. Despite a strong start, they could not maintain their lead. Gattuso expressed pride in his team's efforts and refused to discuss his future following their third consecutive absence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Zenica | Updated: 01-04-2026 04:43 IST | Created: 01-04-2026 04:43 IST
Heartbreak and Hope: Italy Misses World Cup Once Again
Gennaro Gattuso
  • Country:
  • Slovenia

In a dramatic turn of events, Italy's national football team faced another heart-wrenching World Cup elimination after losing a penalty shootout to Bosnia on Tuesday. This marks the third successive World Cup missed by the Italians, who last claimed the title in 2006, despite beginning the match with an early lead in Zenica.

Coach Gennaro Gattuso, visibly emotional, expressed his disappointment over the outcome, admitting the difficulty for Italian football to endure another absence. "The boys didn't deserve to lose like this," Gattuso confessed to RAI, highlighting their fighting spirit despite being down to 10 players.

Gattuso refrained from commenting on controversial refereeing decisions, choosing instead to focus on the players' valiant efforts. Even as questions about his future loomed, Gattuso emphasized that the World Cup qualification was the priority, a sentiment echoed by FIGC head Gabriele Gravina, who praised the team's growth and urged Gattuso to remain at the helm.

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