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Pentagon Clears Apache Aircrew After Kid Rock Incident

Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth announced the end of the suspension for the aircrew of two Apache helicopters that flew near Kid Rock's residence. This follows the Army's ongoing investigation into whether proper protocols were violated. The incident occurred amid organized protests in Nashville against Trump's administration policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2026 04:50 IST | Created: 01-04-2026 04:50 IST
Pentagon Clears Apache Aircrew After Kid Rock Incident
Pete Hegseth

The suspension of the aircrew from two U.S. Army Apache helicopters that flew near singer Kid Rock's home has been lifted, announced Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth. A U.S. official relayed earlier that the crew was suspended after the incident raised eyebrows.

On social media, Hegseth expressed gratitude towards Kid Rock, stating, 'Thank you @KidRock. @USArmy pilots suspension LIFTED. No punishment. No investigation. Carry on, patriots.' This statement came after a video surfaced showing two Army helicopters flying near Rock's Nashville property, where he saluted the aircraft.

Meanwhile, military helicopters were reported near protesters in Nashville advocating against President Trump's policies, including aggressive deportation strategies. An Army review is underway to ensure compliance with flight regulations, although no further details on potential violations have been disclosed yet.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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