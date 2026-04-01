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Bosnia's Triumph: Italy's World Cup Heartbreak

Italy's World Cup woes continued with a 4-1 penalty shootout loss to Bosnia and Herzegovina after a 1-1 draw. Italy had failed to qualify for the last three World Cups, marking a drastic fall since their 2006 triumph. Moise Kean scored early, but Bosnia fought back to equalize.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2026 04:54 IST | Created: 01-04-2026 04:54 IST
Bosnia's Triumph: Italy's World Cup Heartbreak
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Italy's dreams of qualifying for the World Cup were dashed yet again, following a dramatic 4-1 penalty shootout loss to Bosnia and Herzegovina after a 1-1 draw in their playoff final.

The four-time champions have now missed the tournament three consecutive times, adding to a drought that began after their 2006 triumph. Italy initially took the lead with Moise Kean's early goal, but Bosnia rallied to level the game.

Italy's woes were compounded when Alessandro Bastoni received a red card just before halftime. Despite creating several scoring opportunities, Italy was outclassed in the penalty shootout, leaving their fans heartbroken once more.

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