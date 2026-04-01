Czech Republic Triumphs in Thrilling World Cup Qualifier

The Czech Republic secured their first World Cup place since 2006 after defeating Denmark in a dramatic penalty shootout.

The match, held on Tuesday, saw the Czechs leading before ending with a 2-2 draw in extra time. Michal Sadilek's final penalty secured the 3-1 shootout victory.

Denmark's efforts, despite equalizing twice, fell short when missed opportunities in the shootout decided the match. Czech captain Krejci praised his team's determination over the Danes' expected superiority.