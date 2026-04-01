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DR Congo's Epic Comeback: World Cup Finals Beckon After 52 Years

The Democratic Republic of Congo secured a World Cup finals spot after 52 years by defeating Jamaica 1-0 in an inter-confederation playoff. Axel Tuanzebe scored the extra-time winner amid suspense over a handball check. This marks DR Congo's second appearance, following their debut as Zaire in 1974.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guadalajara | Updated: 01-04-2026 05:20 IST | Created: 01-04-2026 05:20 IST
DR Congo's Epic Comeback: World Cup Finals Beckon After 52 Years
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  • Mexico

In a thrilling inter-confederation playoff, the Democratic Republic of Congo clinched a World Cup finals spot by defeating Jamaica 1-0. The victory was sealed by Axel Tuanzebe, who scored an extra-time winner amid tense scenes as officials scrutinized a potential handball.

This match marked a momentous occasion for DR Congo, returning to the World Cup stage for the first time since their 1974 appearance when they competed under the name Zaire. The dramatic victory was a fitting reward for the Congolese team, who dominated the match at Estadio Guadalajara but struggled to convert their play into clear scoring opportunities.

As one of three Mexican venues for the upcoming World Cup, Estadio Guadalajara witnessed a historic moment that underscores DR Congo's resilience and determination, making their mark on the international soccer scene after a 52-year hiatus.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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