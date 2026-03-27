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Jamaica's Dream of World Cup Glory Lives On

Jamaica secured a 1-0 victory over New Caledonia in an inter-confederation playoff semi-final, preserving their hopes for a World Cup comeback. Bailey Cadamarteri's early goal was decisive, despite New Caledonia's efforts to equalize. Jamaica will now face DR Congo for a place in the World Cup Group K.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 10:50 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 10:50 IST
Jamaica's Dream of World Cup Glory Lives On
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Jamaica achieved a crucial 1-0 victory against New Caledonia in their inter-confederation playoff semi-final held in Guadalajara, effectively keeping their World Cup ambitions alive for the first time since 1998. The win sets up a significant clash against DR Congo, where the winner will earn a coveted spot in Group K of the upcoming World Cup in North America.

The decisive moment of the match came when Jamaica's Bailey Cadamarteri found the net in the 18th minute. Cadamarteri capitalized on a parried save from New Caledonia's keeper, Rocky Nyikeine, who had just thwarted a dangerous free kick by Jamaica's Ronaldo Webster. Despite New Caledonia's attempts at a comeback, including a key opportunity for Georges Gope-Fenepej in the second half, they were unable to break Jamaica's defense.

Nyikeine delivered a notable performance, making a crucial stop against Webster's threatening run in the box to keep the score tight. However, New Caledonia could not harness their fans' energy to force an equalizer, allowing Jamaica to maintain their lead and secure the win.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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