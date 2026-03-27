Bolivia and Jamaica Shine in Thrilling World Cup Qualifiers

In an exhilarating World Cup qualifier, Bolivia triumphed over Suriname with a 2-1 victory, thanks to goals from Moises Paniagua and Miguel Terceros. Bolivia came from behind after Suriname's Liam Van Gelderen scored early in the second half.

As Bolivia moves forward to face Iraq, the team is just one win away from securing their second-ever World Cup appearance, following their U.S. 1994 debut. Coach Oscar Villegas praised his players for their resilience and determination in overcoming setbacks.

On the same night, Jamaica's Bailey Cadamarteri scored early against New Caledonia, ensuring the Reggae Boyz's advance to a playoff against Congo. This victory brings Jamaica closer to returning to the World Cup stage for the first time since 1998.

(With inputs from agencies.)