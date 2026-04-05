Shami's Spell and Pant's Heroics Propel LSG to Dramatic Victory

In a gripping IPL encounter on Sunday, Mohammed Shami and Rishabh Pant emerged as pivotal figures leading the Lucknow Super Giants to a thrilling triumph over Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Shami's masterful spell, laden with expertly delivered slower balls, left Sunrisers' batsmen reeling, restricting them to 156 for 9 after his 18 dot balls in four overs.

Despite a resolute fightback from SRH's Heinrich Klaasen and Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pant anchored the chase with finesse, surpassing the target with a ball to spare, ensuring a crucial five-wicket victory for LSG.

(With inputs from agencies.)