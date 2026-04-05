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Shami's Spell and Pant's Heroics Propel LSG to Dramatic Victory

Mohammed Shami's exceptional opening spell and Rishabh Pant's captaincy led Lucknow Super Giants to a thrilling victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL. Shami's skillful bowling restricted SRH, while Pant's strategic batting ensured LSG's victory despite a strong counterattack from Klaasen and Reddy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 05-04-2026 19:32 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 19:32 IST
Shami's Spell and Pant's Heroics Propel LSG to Dramatic Victory
Mohammed Shami
  • Country:
  • India

In a gripping IPL encounter on Sunday, Mohammed Shami and Rishabh Pant emerged as pivotal figures leading the Lucknow Super Giants to a thrilling triumph over Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Shami's masterful spell, laden with expertly delivered slower balls, left Sunrisers' batsmen reeling, restricting them to 156 for 9 after his 18 dot balls in four overs.

Despite a resolute fightback from SRH's Heinrich Klaasen and Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pant anchored the chase with finesse, surpassing the target with a ball to spare, ensuring a crucial five-wicket victory for LSG.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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