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Thrilling IPL Clash: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings

The scoreboard from the IPL match highlights a remarkable performance by Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who scored 250 runs against Chennai Super Kings. Key contributions included Philip Salt's 46, Devdutt Padikkal's 50, Tim David's stunning 70, and Rajat Patidar's not out 48, contributing to the total for only three wickets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-04-2026 21:29 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 21:29 IST
Thrilling IPL Clash: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings
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The Indian Premier League (IPL) witnessed an exhilarating showdown as Royal Challengers Bengaluru faced off against Chennai Super Kings. Playing at home, Bengaluru batted first, amassing a staggering total of 250 runs for the loss of just three wickets over 20 overs.

Highlights of the innings included impressive performances from Philip Salt, who scored 46, and Devdutt Padikkal who made a half-century with 50 runs. Crucially, Tim David's commanding 70 not out and Rajat Patidar's undefeated 48 significantly bolstered the team's total.

The bowlers from Chennai Super Kings struggled to contain the batting onslaught, with Shivam Dube and Anshul Kamboj each taking key wickets, but ultimately proved insufficient against a robust batting lineup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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