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RCB's Blitzkrieg: Power Play Masterclass Against CSK

Tim David, Rajat Patidar, and Devdutt Padikkal led a spectacular batting display for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, scoring 250 for 3 against Chennai Super Kings. Their explosive innings, characterized by aggressive partnerships and boundary-laden final overs, exposed weaknesses in the CSK bowling attack in an enthralling IPL match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-04-2026 21:31 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 21:31 IST
RCB's Blitzkrieg: Power Play Masterclass Against CSK
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In a mesmerizing display of batting prowess, Royal Challengers Bengaluru stormed to a colossal score of 250 for 3 against Chennai Super Kings, led by explosive performances from Tim David, Rajat Patidar, and Devdutt Padikkal.

Devdutt Padikkal laid a solid foundation with a crucial partnership of 56 runs with Phil Salt, followed by a 58-run stand with skipper Rajat Patidar. Despite an early loss of Virat Kohli, Padikkal's well-strategized hits propelled RCB past challenging moments, especially after Salt's calculated aggression in the opening power play.

The late innings saw an exhilarating display, with Patidar and David contributing unbridled aggression, amassing 99 runs in mere 36 deliveries for the unbroken fourth wicket. Their relentless attack exposed the vulnerabilities in the CSK bowling lineup, culminating in a memorable IPL fixture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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