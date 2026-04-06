Pogacar's Historic Win at Tour of Flanders Tainted by Red Light Controversy

Tadej Pogacar claimed a record-equalling third Tour of Flanders victory on Sunday, though his triumph could be overshadowed by a potential fine from local authorities. The Slovenian cyclist ran a red light at a railway crossing while leading the peloton, disregarding warnings during the chase for a breakaway group.

Pogacar, a four-time Tour de France champion, explained at a press conference that the warnings came too late. "It was sudden - people jumped into the road waving, signaling us to stop," he recounted. "At that point, stopping immediately was impossible. They should have stopped us earlier, not just 10 meters before the crossing."

The East Flanders Public Prosecutor's Office is reportedly considering prosecuting the riders involved. Belgian news outlet Het Laatste Nieuws indicated fines could range from 320 euros to 4,000 euros ($4,609), along with an eight-day driving ban. ($1 = 0.8678 euros).

(With inputs from agencies.)