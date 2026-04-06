Left Menu

Pogacar's Historic Win at Tour of Flanders Tainted by Red Light Controversy

Tadej Pogacar won his third Tour of Flanders title but faces possible fines for running a red light at a railway crossing. He claimed insufficient warning was given to stop. The East Flanders Public Prosecutor's Office may fine the cyclists and impose an eight-day driving ban.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2026 08:59 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 08:59 IST
Pogacar's Historic Win at Tour of Flanders Tainted by Red Light Controversy
Pogacar

Tadej Pogacar claimed a record-equalling third Tour of Flanders victory on Sunday, though his triumph could be overshadowed by a potential fine from local authorities. The Slovenian cyclist ran a red light at a railway crossing while leading the peloton, disregarding warnings during the chase for a breakaway group.

Pogacar, a four-time Tour de France champion, explained at a press conference that the warnings came too late. "It was sudden - people jumped into the road waving, signaling us to stop," he recounted. "At that point, stopping immediately was impossible. They should have stopped us earlier, not just 10 meters before the crossing."

The East Flanders Public Prosecutor's Office is reportedly considering prosecuting the riders involved. Belgian news outlet Het Laatste Nieuws indicated fines could range from 320 euros to 4,000 euros ($4,609), along with an eight-day driving ban. ($1 = 0.8678 euros).

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carlos Alcaraz Returns to Clay with French Open Aspirations

Carlos Alcaraz Returns to Clay with French Open Aspirations

 Global
2
Orban's Unyielding Grip: Testing the EU’s Unity

Orban's Unyielding Grip: Testing the EU’s Unity

 Hungary
3
India Gears Up for Billie Jean King Cup Challenge Amid Key Withdrawals

India Gears Up for Billie Jean King Cup Challenge Amid Key Withdrawals

 India
4
Bomb Threat Strikes Chandigarh Schools: Safety Protocols Activated

Bomb Threat Strikes Chandigarh Schools: Safety Protocols Activated

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China’s Biodiversity Challenge: Turning Protected Land into Real Conservation Gains

How Corporate Venture Capital Is Redefining Innovation in Global Start-up Ecosystems

Navigating Welfare Maze: How Malaysia’s Poor Struggle to Access Social Support

Rethinking Climate Action by Empowering Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026