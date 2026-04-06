Karnataka Politics Heat Up Over IPL Tickets: Ministers Dismiss Misuse Allegations

Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara has categorically dismissed claims of misuse of Indian Premier League (IPL) tickets by state legislators, explaining that tickets are booked online and can only be used by those who have purchased them. He emphasized the 'non-transferable' nature of these tickets, restricting their use to the legislators and their immediate family members.

Addressing the media, Parameshwara stated, "When tickets are booked online, regulating who buys them is out of our control. There is no misuse here. The tickets, designated as 'non-transferable,' are strictly for MLAs and their families. However, if such a clause is absent, friends and other family members may also attend." This clarification comes in the wake of Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivkumar's earlier announcement of ticket allocations for VIP representatives in the state.

Meanwhile, as IPL 2026 unfolds, Congress MLA Vijayanand Kashappanavar has proposed that each MLA receive at least five tickets for future matches, citing their VIP status. On the field, Royal Challengers Bengaluru continue their stellar performance, sitting atop the IPL 2026 points table following a dominant 43-run victory over Chennai Super Kings at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

(With inputs from agencies.)