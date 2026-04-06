New KKR Mural Celebrates Fan Connection at Rash Behari Avenue

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have added a vibrant flair to Rash Behari Avenue, one of South Kolkata's busiest streets, with a new mural celebrating the team's enduring bond with its passionate supporters. According to KKR, the mural is part of their 'Prothom Bhalobasha KKR' campaign, emphasizing the 'first love' emotion at the heart of the connection between the team and the city.

The artwork, rendered in KKR's emblematic purple and gold, features dynamic illustrations of players alongside the slogan 'Korbo, Lorbo, Jeetbo', symbolizing the indomitable spirit shared by the team and the city. Featuring a poignant Bengali line, 'prthm bhaalobaasaa KKR' or 'KKR is the first love', the mural adds a personal and emotional dimension to the campaign, reflecting the unique place the team holds in fans' affections.

More than just a visual treat, the mural blends contemporary street art with cultural elements, capturing pride, passion, and belonging. Situated strategically on Rash Behari Avenue, it invites fans to engage with the artwork and celebrate their shared connection. This initiative extends KKR's effort to integrate its presence into the city's everyday life, connecting more closely with the community. (ANI)