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New KKR Mural Celebrates Fan Connection at Rash Behari Avenue

Kolkata Knight Riders unveil a vibrant mural on Rash Behari Avenue, celebrating the team's bond with fans. The artwork captures KKR's spirit through bold player illustrations and iconic slogans. It stands as a tribute to fan dedication, inviting public interaction and strengthening community ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2026 18:03 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 18:03 IST
New KKR Mural Celebrates Fan Connection at Rash Behari Avenue
KKR's fan mural at Rash Behari Avenue in South Kolkata (Photo: KKR). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have added a vibrant flair to Rash Behari Avenue, one of South Kolkata's busiest streets, with a new mural celebrating the team's enduring bond with its passionate supporters. According to KKR, the mural is part of their 'Prothom Bhalobasha KKR' campaign, emphasizing the 'first love' emotion at the heart of the connection between the team and the city.

The artwork, rendered in KKR's emblematic purple and gold, features dynamic illustrations of players alongside the slogan 'Korbo, Lorbo, Jeetbo', symbolizing the indomitable spirit shared by the team and the city. Featuring a poignant Bengali line, 'prthm bhaalobaasaa KKR' or 'KKR is the first love', the mural adds a personal and emotional dimension to the campaign, reflecting the unique place the team holds in fans' affections.

More than just a visual treat, the mural blends contemporary street art with cultural elements, capturing pride, passion, and belonging. Situated strategically on Rash Behari Avenue, it invites fans to engage with the artwork and celebrate their shared connection. This initiative extends KKR's effort to integrate its presence into the city's everyday life, connecting more closely with the community. (ANI)

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