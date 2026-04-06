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Chanmari FC Triumphs in Crucial Victory Over Real Kashmir FC

In an Indian Football League match, Chanmari FC beat Real Kashmir FC 2-1 with goals from Marlon Rangel and Lalruatsanga, advancing to seventh place. Despite dominating portions of the game, Real Kashmir's efforts fell short, as Chanmari capitalized on set-piece opportunities and defensive errors to secure their win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 06-04-2026 22:16 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 22:16 IST
Chanmari FC Triumphs in Crucial Victory Over Real Kashmir FC
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Chanmari FC emerged victorious against Real Kashmir FC with a 2-1 victory in a pivotal Indian Football League match on Monday.

Marlon Rangel and Lalruatsanga each found the net for Chanmari, effectively propelling their team to seventh place in the standings, now boasting eight points.

Real Kashmir showed promise during long stretches of play, using the windy conditions to their advantage. Yet, defensive lapses and an inability to capitalize on opportunities allowed Chanmari to seize control, despite Marius Bedzigui's goal for Real Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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