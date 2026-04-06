Chanmari FC Triumphs in Crucial Victory Over Real Kashmir FC

Chanmari FC emerged victorious against Real Kashmir FC with a 2-1 victory in a pivotal Indian Football League match on Monday.

Marlon Rangel and Lalruatsanga each found the net for Chanmari, effectively propelling their team to seventh place in the standings, now boasting eight points.

Real Kashmir showed promise during long stretches of play, using the windy conditions to their advantage. Yet, defensive lapses and an inability to capitalize on opportunities allowed Chanmari to seize control, despite Marius Bedzigui's goal for Real Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)