Angel Reese’s Blockbuster Move: Chicago Sky Trades WNBA Star to Atlanta Dream

In a major trade announcement, the Chicago Sky revealed on Monday that star power forward, Angel Reese, will be leaving for the Atlanta Dream. This exchange involves the Dream handing over two first-round draft picks.

Reese, 23, who was picked seventh overall in the 2024 WNBA Draft, quickly rose to fame by leading the league in rebounding for two consecutive years. Her formidable presence made her a standout player alongside others like Caitlin Clark of Indiana Fever.

According to Chicago's General Manager Jeff Pagliocca, the trade is part of an effort to balance the team's roster and offers great opportunities for all parties involved. Despite Reese's outstanding contributions, Chicago failed to qualify for the playoffs in the past two seasons, prompting the strategic move.

(With inputs from agencies.)