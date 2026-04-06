Fitness Concerns Loom Over Lankan Stars Ahead of IPL 2026

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has announced that 15 of its centrally contracted players, including Wanindu Hasaranga and Matheesha Pathirana, have not yet completed mandatory fitness tests. According to ESPNcrcinfo, logistical challenges and injuries are reasons for the delays, with only 24 out of 45 players passing the assessment so far.

Hasaranga, who has not applied for a No Objection Certificate (NOC), is currently recovering from a hamstring injury, making his participation in the tests uncertain. Conversely, Pathirana, overcoming a calf strain post-T20 World Cup 2026, has resumed bowling and might join the IPL in mid-April. His fitness test is anticipated within a week.

The IPL 2026 participation hinges on SLC clearance after passing mandatory Physical Performance Tests. The SLC is conducting an eight-week intensive physical training program to enhance fitness ahead of international events. Only players meeting required standards will receive NOC for IPL and domestic tournaments.

(With inputs from agencies.)