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Rohan Dennis Challenges Media Narratives in Personal Tragedy

Rohan Dennis, an ex-cycling world champion, contends that media misrepresented him after a tragic incident leading to his wife's death. Last year, Dennis received a suspended sentence following Melissa Hoskins' fatal accident. He stresses his intention was never to harm his wife, criticizing the media's portrayal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2026 12:11 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 12:11 IST
Rohan Dennis Challenges Media Narratives in Personal Tragedy

Former cycling world champion Rohan Dennis has spoken out, accusing the media of creating a false narrative around the unfortunate incident involving the demise of his wife, Melissa Hoskins. The tragic accident, which occurred last year, resulted in Dennis receiving a suspended jail sentence.

In court, it was revealed that Hoskins held onto Dennis' car during an argument, ultimately leading to her fatal fall. Although Dennis admitted to creating the likelihood of harm, he was not held criminally responsible for her death. His sentence comprised a year and four months in jail, suspended over two years, and a five-year suspension of his driver's license.

Through social media, Dennis expressed love for his wife, stating that harm was never his intention. He criticized the media for portraying him as an abusive husband and urged journalists to respect his privacy amid harassment claims. Despite the tragedy, both Dennis and Hoskins enjoyed illustrious cycling careers with numerous accolades.

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