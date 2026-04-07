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Alana King Dominates ICC Women's ODI Rankings As New Zealand Batters Surge

Alana King reclaims top spot in ICC women's ODI bowling rankings after spearheading Australia's sweep against West Indies. Her stellar 5/19 spell catapults the leg-spinner ahead of England's Ecclestone. New Zealand's Maddy Green and Amelia Kerr make significant progress in batting rankings with stand-out performances against South Africa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2026 18:18 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 18:18 IST
Alana King Dominates ICC Women's ODI Rankings As New Zealand Batters Surge
Alana King (centre) with her teammates (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Australian leg-spinner Alana King has once again taken the lead in the ICC women's ODI bowling rankings, following her outstanding display during Australia's recent tour of the Caribbean, according to the ICC. King achieved this feat with a stellar five-wicket haul in the final match against West Indies in St Kitts, overtaking England's Sophie Ecclestone.

King, who now has 753 rating points, had previously ended Ecclestone's lengthy reign in March but briefly lost her position to the English player last week. Her remarkable performance, featuring figures of 5/19 from 10 overs, was pivotal in Australia's nine-wicket victory and contributed to their 3-0 series sweep over West Indies.

Meanwhile, New Zealand's batters have also made significant strides in the ODI batting rankings. Maddy Green leaped four places to the ninth position, while Amelia Kerr climbed six ranks, reaching 14th after her historic 179-run innings against South Africa Women, marking the highest successful chase in women's ODI history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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