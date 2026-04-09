Modi's Vision for a Renewed Bengal: A Call for Change

During a rally on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the necessity of a regime change in West Bengal, citing the alleged failures of the Trinamool Congress (TMC). Modi accused the ruling party of overseeing economic decline and fostering a 'syndicate raj' dominated by coal and sand mafias.

He criticized the TMC for its purported 'repository of sins,' stressing that a governance shift is now sought by the people of Bengal. Modi projected that a change in leadership could propel the state toward economic prosperity and development, with particular emphasis on the revitalization of Asansol's industrial sector.

The Prime Minister argued that the BJP is the only party capable of restoring safety for women in the state, while accusing the TMC of siding with those who harm women. Modi announced a substantial financial package aimed at the recovery of industries, predicting transformational growth under a BJP-led administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)