Strategic Showdown in Karnataka Bypolls
The bypolls in Karnataka's Bagalkot and Davanagere South are a crucial contest between the ruling Congress and BJP. The elections, driven by the passing of two senior MLAs, test the Congress's hold amidst internal issues, while the BJP seeks strategic gains after their previous electoral defeat.
- Country:
- India
Elections are in full swing in Karnataka's Bagalkot and Davanagere South as 43.75% and 37.17% of the electorate, respectively, have turned out to vote by 1 PM on Thursday. The Chief Electoral Officer confirms significant voter engagement in these pivotal bypolls.
Necessitated by the death of senior Congress MLAs H Y Meti and Shamanur Shivashankarappa, these contests are vital for both main parties. The Congress is challenged to retain its stronghold, while the BJP is vying for a political upset amidst the Congress's internal leadership struggles.
The voter base comprises over 2.59 lakh in Bagalkot and 2.31 lakh in Davanagere South. Noteworthy candidates from both parties seek victory, with Congress banking on familial successors and BJP introducing veterans and fresh faces. The outcome could strongly influence the political landscape ahead of the 2028 Assembly elections.
- READ MORE ON:
- Karnataka
- Bagalkot
- Davanagere South
- bypolls
- Congress
- BJP
- elections
- voters
- political
- constituencies
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