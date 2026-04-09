Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto is planning a visit to Russia, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. The visit is currently in the planning stages, with an official announcement expected shortly.

The potential visit comes as the world grapples with a significant energy crisis. The Kremlin reported that numerous countries have shown interest in Russian energy resources.

This development underscores the growing importance of international relationships in managing global energy demands and navigating economic challenges.