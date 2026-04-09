Indonesian President Plans Strategic Visit to Russia Amid Global Energy Crisis
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto is considering a visit to Russia, as confirmed by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. The visit comes amid a global energy crisis with increasing demand for Russian energy. An announcement regarding the visit details will be made soon, reflecting strategic international diplomacy efforts.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 09-04-2026 15:12 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 15:12 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto is planning a visit to Russia, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. The visit is currently in the planning stages, with an official announcement expected shortly.
The potential visit comes as the world grapples with a significant energy crisis. The Kremlin reported that numerous countries have shown interest in Russian energy resources.
This development underscores the growing importance of international relationships in managing global energy demands and navigating economic challenges.