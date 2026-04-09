Delhi Assembly on High Alert: Unraveling the Bomb Threat Hoax

A bomb threat email dispatched to the Delhi Legislative Assembly on Thursday sparked a major security response across the city's critical infrastructures, officials have confirmed.

Arriving at 8:14 AM, the email landed in multiple governmental and public inboxes, including those associated with the Assembly, detailing threats of explosions at the Assembly, Secretariat, select schools, and a metro station throughout the day.

The Delhi Police, supported by bomb disposal units and canine teams, promptly conducted comprehensive anti-sabotage inspections at all mentioned sites. Authorities suspect the threat to be a hoax, yet continue to adhere to strict security protocols, increasing vigilance across sensitive zones and deploying additional personnel at critical locations. Cyber teams are actively tracing the email's origin to locate the sender.

(With inputs from agencies.)