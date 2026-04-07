Indian Hockey Icons Lead Charge for Global Peace Through Sport

On April 6, marking the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace, Indian hockey luminaries have backed the #WhiteCard campaign, aligning themselves with a global movement that champions sport as a vital instrument for peace, inclusion, and growth. This initiative, driven by Peace and Sport, accentuates sport's influential role, particularly for younger generations, as detailed by Hockey India in a recent release.

Globally, millions of children are raised in volatile settings with restricted access to education and personal development prospects. Presently, more than 250 million children are not attending school, missing out on a fundamental right and essential life skills. Amid these adversities, Peace and Sport emphasizes sport as a pragmatic tool for fostering peace, inclusion, and childhood development. With the right guidance, sport can instill crucial traits like empathy, cooperation, and resilience, invaluable for cultivating more harmonious communities.

Navneet, a leading player in the Indian Women's Hockey Team and recipient of the Balbir Singh Sr. Award for Player of the Year 2025, stated, "Sport has the unparalleled power to unite people and transcend barriers. The #WhiteCard campaign is our platform to underscore sport's ability to foster respect, inclusion, and peace across communities." Offering insight into the initiative, Indian Women's Hockey Team defender Nikki Pradhan, now with 200 international caps, remarked, "Every child deserves a safe space to learn, grow, and play. Through sport, we can instill robust values and build a future brimming with positivity, a message we proudly propagate through the #WhiteCard campaign." Additionally, seasoned midfielder Manpreet Singh commented, "Engaging in sport unifies individuals from differing backgrounds, promoting mutual understanding. Supporting the #WhiteCard campaign reflects our commitment to fostering a society that thrives on positivity and inclusivity." (ANI)