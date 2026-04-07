Uniting Against Drugs: Sports as a Remedy in Border States

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah emphasized the ongoing challenge posed by drug smuggling in Jammu and Kashmir and other border states. This problem is not exclusive to Jammu and Kashmir but resonates with states like Punjab, Rajasthan, and Gujarat, he noted.

In an effort to combat this menace, Abdullah's administration is channeling focus towards engaging the youth through sports, aiming to provide constructive activities and deter involvement in drugs. Initiatives such as the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference's cricket tournament and the Jammu half-marathon underscore this strategy.

Abdullah highlighted the dedication of local youths to sports and the need for improved infrastructure. Efforts are not limited to cricket; diverse sports like football, hockey, and wrestling are also being promoted, striving for robust sports culture in the Union Territory.

(With inputs from agencies.)